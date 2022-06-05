in NEWS

11 People Killed In Ghastly Kitui Road Accident

Kitui accident
11 people have been confirmed dead in the Saturday night accident in Kanyonyo junction, Kitui County.

Confirming the same, Kanyonyoo sub-location assistant chief Jacob Mueti said the accident happened at 11PM on Saturday night, involving a 14-seater matatu that lost control while attempting to overtake another vehicle and rolled several times.

The matatu was ferrying guests from a dowry negotiation commonly referred to as ‘Ruracio.’

So far, the bodies of the deceased have been moved to Kitui Level 4 Hospital Mortuary while the others who sustained serious injuries are receiving treatment.

In a similar account of events on Friday, seven people perished in a road accident along the Narok-Bomet road.

The accident involved a lorry that rammed into a 14-seater matatu. Among those pronounced dead was the driver of the matatu.

