11 People Killed After Bus Plunges Into A River in Embu

11 people died and several others injured after a bus they were traveling in plunged into River Thura in Embu County on Tuesday.

Eyewitnesses said the incident happened at around 8:30 am.

Siakago OCPD Kivinda Kilonzo confirmed the incident saying the bus was heading to Siakago town from Kivwe market when it developed a mechanical hitch that led to the malfunctioning of the brakes.

The accident happened moments after the bus reportedly ran out of fuel as it moved uphill after crossing Thura bridge forcing the driver to visit a nearby centre to collect some.

Upon refueling, the driver attempted to ignite the vehicle but it began tumbling downhill.

The driver attempted to apply brakes to stop the vehicle in vain. The bus plunged into the river.

The injured passengers were rushed to Siakago Level 4 and Embu Level 5 hospitals for medical attention.

Written by Wycliffe Nyamasege

