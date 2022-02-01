11 Naivasha High School Students Arrested After Sunday Dormitory Fire

Police have arrested 11 students from Naivasha High School who are suspected to have caused the Sunday night dormitory inferno.
The 11 will help in the investigations into the fire that razed down two dormitories in the school. Reports indicate that the affected dormitories had a population of 104 students mostly form one and twos.
Naivasha Sub County Director of Education Benard Chirchir blamed the cause of the fire on rowdy youths who were apparently seeking attention.
“It a notorious clique known to cause trouble in the past,” Chirchir said.
In a similar account of events, the Ministry of Education has launched investigations into a series of strikes that have rocked Naivasha High School.
For instance, the students have staged three strikes in a span of less than three months. The most recent, form three students reportedly didn’t want to sit for exams hence went on a rampage and destroyed school properties.
“…covering themselves with sweaters to conceal their identity, they broke several windows before the situation was contained,” an insider in the school said.
The Ministry is setting up measures that will ensure unruly students who burn schools do not get admission into universities and colleges.
