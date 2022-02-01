11 Naivasha High School Students Arrested After Sunday Dormitory Fire

“It a notorious clique known to cause trouble in the past,” Chirchir said.

In a similar account of events, the Ministry of Education has launched investigations into a series of strikes that have rocked Naivasha High School.

For instance, the students have staged three strikes in a span of less than three months. The most recent, form three students reportedly didn’t want to sit for exams hence went on a rampage and destroyed school properties.