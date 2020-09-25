11 Kenyan Agri-Businesses Qualify For FoodTech Accelerator Programme, Winner To Walk Away With Sh10 Million

11 Kenyan agri-businesses have been selected for the Foodtech Africa Accelerator Programme. The agribusinesses, which aim to tackle food insecurity will undergo training, mentorship and get a chance to secure funding of up to $100,000 (Sh10 million).

The 10-week programme targets agri-based businesses that are largely owned by the youth and women in efforts to sustain their business growth through financing and technology.

The selected businesses will gain from intensive training and mentorship and get B2B sales opportunities. They will also have a chance to interact with investors and leading companies who are slated to invest more than $100,000.

Read: MEST Africa Challenge Announces 2020 Winners

The 11 comprise of: a cold storage start-up- SolarFreeze, Fresh Produce Exporter-Digimula, digital crowd farming platform- iFarm360, Cassava Processing Company- Mhogo Foods, Farm Sanitation Startup- Faina Innovation, blockchain-based farm management platform-Shamba Records, Waste to value company- Ecodudu, Fresh Produce Exporter- Mula Exports, data-driven demand tracker- FreshPro Farms, Chibundiro manufacturer-Taste Afrique and avocado oil producer Origen Group.

“We are excited to be part of the FoodTech Africa Accelerator, which offers a chance for startups like ours to collaborate, grow and shape the new vision of a food secure Africa through youth-led innovation,” said Dysmus Kisilu, co-founder of Solar Freeze.

The Foodtech Africa Programme has been commissioned by GIZ Make it in Africa and implemented by Pangea Accelerator and iBizAfrica with an aim of fostering innovation to attain food security.

There were about 420 applications, out of which the 11 were selected.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu