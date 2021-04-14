11 KCSE Officials Arrested Over Attempts to Expose Exam Papers – CS Magoha

A total of 11 examination officials have been arrested in the ongoing Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exams, Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha revealed on Wednesday.

The CS said the officers who include centre managers and supervisors are linked to cases of exam malpractice including attempts to expose exam papers.

The officials are from Homa Bay, Mandera, Kisii, Garissa and Kisumu counties.

Addressing members of the press on the progress of the exams, the CS said two centre managers and a supervisor were arrested in Homa Bay.

In Mandera, a centre manager and two supervisors were nabbed for the exam irregularities.

In Garissa, a centre manager was arrested and two others nabbed in Kisumu.

“I wish to assure the country that these attempts to access the examinations have not interfered with the credibility of the examinations as the exposed questions were never accessed by the candidates,” the CS said.

He warned teachers and officials against compromising their integrity to perpetrate examination irregularities saying stern action will be taken against any individual supporting cheating.

“Although we have been decisive and ruthless in our pursuit of the masterminds of these unethical practices, we regrettably note that some of them are determined to go to any lengths in a bid to expose the contents of the examination papers once they are released in the morning to schools after 6am,” added.

The CS revealed that authorities are currently pursuing examination officials who exposed the contents of Agriculture Paper 1 to some candidates.

“Firm action will be taken against the perpetrators. This will help us maintain the integrity of the national examinations, as we have done over the last five years,” he said.

A number of people including a teacher from Homa Bay County are among people who have been arrested for allegedly supporting cheating in the ongoing exams.

Calvin Magolo, a teacher at Nyagwethe Secondary School in Suba sub-county, was arrested in Mbita Town last Wednesday evening by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations for allegedly aiding cheating in the Southern Nyanza region.

Homa Bay County Commissioner Moses Lilan said Magolo said the suspect worked closely with a network of people who leak exams.

The accused denied the charges before Homa Bay Principal Magistrate Joy Wasonga.

About 750,000 candidates are sitting for their KCSE exams this year. The exams were postponed last year over the Covid-19 pandemic.

