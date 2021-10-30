11 Kanjuri School Students Arrested for Torching Dormitory

11 Kanjuri High School students have been arrested after allegedly torching a dormitory on Friday night.

The inferno is said to have led to the destruction of property valued at Sh800,000.

The dormitory named “Jubilee” housed at least 98 students.

Read: Over 200 Students Lose Valuables As Fire Guts Dormitories at Kibirigwi Girls High School

Reports indicate that some of the students who are cooling their heels at Kiamachibi and Kiamariga police stations, were found in possession of bhang.

The school has since been closed indefinitely.

Trouble started on Friday morning as students protested the lack of a midterm break this term.

Read Also: Ofafa Jericho School Closed for Three Days, Fire Incident Under Probe

Their plan to torch a dormitory was thwarted by authorities who called on fire fighters before the fire spread.

Their plan, however, was successful in the evening. This was after school management declined to send the students home earlier in the day.

According to Mathira East Police Commander James Barasa who confirmed the arrests said the students will be arraigned on Monday to face arson charges.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...