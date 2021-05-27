11 Deaths Recorded As Kenya’s Covid-19 Positivity Rate Now At 9.4%

Kenya has announced 341 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours after 3,646 samples were tested. The country’s caseload is now at 169,697.

This brings Kenya’s Covid-19 positivity rate to 9.4%.

From the new cases, 329 are Kenyans while 12 are foreigners; 174 are males and 167 females, while the youngest is a two-month-old infant and the oldest is 101 years.

Sadly, 11 deaths have been recorded bringing the country’s death toll to 3,108.

Also, 144 patients have recovered from the disease; 96 from the Home-Based and Isolation Care, while 48 were discharged from various health facilities countrywide.

A total of 1,067 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 4,680 patients are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care Program,” he stated.

104 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 20 of whom are on ventilatory support and 60 on supplemental oxygen. 24 patients are under observation.

Another 89 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 82 of them in general wards and 7 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

As of today, a total of 963,241 persons have so far been vaccinated against the COVID-19 disease countrywide.

County distribution is as follows: Kisumu 57, Nairobi 48, Siaya 36, Mombasa and Kericho 22 cases each, Kirinyaga 19, Homa Bay 14, Nyamira 12, Kilifi, Bungoma and Nandi 9 cases each, Migori, Kiambu and Kisii 8 cases each, Nakuru 7, Uasin Gishu and Meru 6 cases each, Kakamega, Murang’a and Nyeri 5 cases each, Bomet, Vihiga, Wajir and Trans Nzoia 4 cases each, Tharaka Nithi 3, Machakos 2, Turkana, Isiolo, Kajiado, Kitui and Tana River 1 case each.

