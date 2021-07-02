11 Deaths Recorded As Covid-19 Infections In Kenya Rise By 523

Kenya has announced 523 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours after 3,651 samples were tested. The country’s caseload is now at 185,060.

This brings the country’s positivity rate to 8.1% with the cumulative tests so far conducted now at 1,970,001.

Sadly, 11 deaths have been recorded bringing the cumulative death toll in the country to 3,652.

Also, 86 patients have recovered within the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative recoveries to 126,680.

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi 161, Narok 5, Mombasa39, Tana River 4, Siaya 36, Kwale 4, Kisumu 32, Kericho 4, Uasin Gishu 30, Baringo 4, Kisii 25, Garissa 3, Kiambu 21, Murang’a 3, Vihiga 19, Lamu 2, Kilifi 19, Bungoma 2, Nakuru 14, Machakos 2, Nyeri 13, Mandera 2, Homa Bay 13, Kitui 1, Kakamega 13, Kirinyaga 1, Busia 12, Meru 1, Kajiado 11, Migori 1, Laiklpia 10, Nyamira 1, Nandi 7, Nyandarua 1, Bomet 6 and Samburu 1.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has further announced that the country will be receiving a donation of 1.6 million Pfizer doses to fully vaccinate 800,000 more Kenyans.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu