107 Arrested, 13 Vehicles Impounded As Police Intensify Security Operations In Elgeyo Marakwet

The multi-agency team deployed to Elgeyo Marakwet to curb insecurity has yielded good results as so far 107 people have been arrested.

In an intensified crackdown on cattle rustlers and other criminals that have been causing havoc to residents, the police have impounded 13 vehicles and several weapons were recovered. Other items recovered are 14 motorcycles, 36 arrows, 7 cows and 18 goats.

Today, the Regional Commissioner Rift Valley, Mr. Maalim Mohamed accompanied by GSU Commandant Mr. Douglas Kanja, led a delegation of senior security officers from National Police Service and assessed the situation while pledging more action until security is restored in the region.

Following the imposition of a curfew order and the multi-agency operation that ensued in Elgeyo Marakwet County, good and steady progress is being realized and recorded. Pursuing a multi-pronged approach by the whole security sector operating in the area, and focusing on pic.twitter.com/WiNBNmMPQj — National Police Service-Kenya (@NPSOfficial_KE) June 16, 2022

Read: Four Arrested, Weapons Recovered As Multi-Agency Security Intensify Crackdown In Marsabit

In a similar operation last month in Marsabit, four people were arrested and weapons recovered as the multi-agency security teams intensified their crackdown in the troubled region.

According to the National Police, as of May 26, 2022, under the ‘operation rejesha amani Marsabit,’ four suspects were nabbed in Harondel and Bubisa locations and interrogated.

In the process, one G-3 rifle with one magazine and four rounds of (7.62×51) mm of live ammunition, two AK-47 rifles with four magazines and seventy-nine rounds of (7.62×39) mm of live ammunition were recovered.

Also seized were rifle lubrication oil, military clothing, straps, water camel and footwear.

“Further interrogation of one of the suspects has today led to the recovery of one A-K 47 rifle with one magazine and twenty-three rounds of (7.62×39) mm of live ammunition,” the police said.

