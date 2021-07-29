1,068 Test Positive for Covid-19 as Positivity Rate Jumps to 14.4%

Kenya has announced 1,068 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours after 7,398 samples were tested. The country’s caseload is now at 201,009.

This brings the positivity rate to 14.4% with the cumulative tests so far conducted now at 2,116,979.

Sadly, 15 deaths have been recorded bringing the cumulative death toll to 3,910.

Also, 398 patients have recovered from COVID-19 with 255 from the Home-Based Isolation & Care program & 143 are from various health facilities. Total recoveries now stand at 188,222; 150,043 are from the Home Based Care & Isolation program, & 38,179 are from various health facilities.

1,434 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 3,918 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

176 patients are in the ICU, 43 of whom are on ventilatory support and 82 on supplemental oxygen. 51 patients are under observation.

463 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 417 of them in general wards and 46 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi 489, Mombasa 77, Migori 60, Uasin Gishu 57, Kilifi 37, Kiambu 34, Nakuru 33, Kajiado 29, Homa Bay 27, Kirinyaga 26, Busia 21, Murang’a 16, Laikipia 16, Kitui 15, Machakos 12, Nyandarua 11, Kisumu 10, Siaya 9, Baringo 9, Nyeri 9, Marsabit 8, Embu 8, Nandi 8, Kakamega 6, Turkana 6, Garissa 5, Kericho 5, Isiolo 3, Meru 3, Samburu 3, Taita Taveta 3, Vihiga 3, Kisii 2, West Pokot 2, Lamu 2, Mandera 2, Trans Nzoia 1 and Bungoma 1.

