104 More Virus Cases Reported, Total Rises To 4,478

Kenya has confirmed 104 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours after testing a 2,820 sample size, Health CAS Rashid Aman has said.

This brings the national tally to 4,478.

On a positive note, 36 patients have been discharged raising the total number of recoveries to 1,586.

On the other hand, 2 more patients have succumbed to the novel COVID-19. Fatalities now stand at 121.

The youngest of the 104 cases is a one year old baby and the oldest being 76.

In terms of gender, 76 are males while 28 are females.

In the counties, the infections are spread out as follows; Nairobi (60), Mombasa (33), Kilifi (5), Busia (3), Kajiado (2) and Taita Taveta (1).

The 60 cases from Nairobi were reported in the following sub-counties; Kibra (19), Lang’ata (22), Westlands (11), Dagoretti North (2), Embakasi East (1), Embakasi South (1), Mathare (2), Starehe (3) and Kasarani (1).

In Mombasa, the cases were picked up in; Mvita (8), Kisauni (5), Changamwe (13), Likoni (2), Jomvu (4) and Nyali (1).

The only case in Kilifi was recorded in Rabai.

Over in Busia, the positive cases were from Matayos (2) and Teso South (1).

Those from Kajiado were reported in Loitokitok (2).

