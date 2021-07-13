104 Ethiopians Suspected to be Victims of Human Trafficking Arrested in Thome

104 Ethiopians have been arrested following a raid at a house in Thome, Juja subcounty on Monday.

The foreigners had been locked up in a three-bedroomed house for close to two weeks prior to the raid that was led by Juja subcounty police commander Dorothy Migarusha.

According to Migarusha, authorities were alerted by members of the public after six of the foreigners tried to escape.

“Our officers were acting on information disclosed by some residents who suspected there were illegal businesses going on in the house perpetrated by some foreigners. They said they would see vehicles move in and out of the compound at night. We raided the house and found the foreigners locked in there,” Migarusha said.

The aliens who are believed to be victims of human trafficking and are aged between 15 and 40 did not have identification documents on their persons.

In custody, however, are two people who were cooking for the victims. They will aid in the probe, said Migarusha.

“We have taken them in for questioning so that they can help us establish those behind this criminal trade,” she said.

“We are documenting them so that we can hand over the case to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations. It seems that there is a wider web of human trafficking which will be dismantled by our officers.”

Residents who spoke to reporters said they were shocked to learn that the foreigners who they suspected to be thieves had been living in the house for weeks.

“We thought they were thugs and we chased them and brought them back to the house. This is when we found that they were many in the house. We informed the police because we suspected they might be planning crimes in our area,” a Lawrence Kahoro told reporters.

Migarusha thanked the residents for informing the police as she urged them to stay alert.

“We are grateful that our people relayed the crucial information to us and we urge them not to be afraid because such information is treated as confidential and no one can victimize the informants.”

