Nairobi in the Lead with Highest Number of Vaccinations as 1,034 Contract Covid-19

The Government is working towards vaccinating a target population of 27,246,033 as the fight to eradicate the Covid-19 pandemic continues.

As of January 9, 2021, a total of 10,609,955 vaccines had so far been administered across the country. Of these, 6,047,125 are partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated are 4,486,533.

Nairobi County is in the lead with the highest number of those fully vaccinated followed closely by Nyeri County. Nakuru County has the least number of those fully vaccinated.

Here are the county vaccination statistics:

Nairobi 35.4%

Nyeri 32.9%

Laikipia 26.5%

Kiambu 23.5%

Kakamega 21.7%

Taita Taveta 19.4%

Uasin Gishu 18.9%

Murang’a 18.7%

Nyandarua 18.4%

Machakos 17.9%

Kirinyaga 17.8%

Nakuru 17.6

Meanwhile, 1,034 people have contracted Covid-19 in the last 24 hours bringing the country’s cumulative caseload to 312,572. The positivity rate is now at 20.8%.

Sadly, 8 deaths have been reported bringing the cumulative fatalities to 5,454.

Consequently, 611 patients have recovered from the virus, 3,493 from the Home-Based Isolation & Care program while 118 are from various health facilities. Total recoveries now stand at 268,573.

County distribution is as follows:

Nairobi 615, Nyeri 47, Kiambu 38, Uasin Gishu 35, Kilifi 34, Siaya 31, Kericho 29, Busia 25, Turkana 16, Laikipia 15, Kajiado 14, Kakamega 14, Embu 13, Makueni 11, Nakuru 11, Garissa 10, Meru 10, Machakos 9, Nandi 9, Kwale 6, Kisumu 5, Kitui 5, Migori 5, Murang’a 5, Elgeyo Marakwet 4, Baringo 3, Mombasa 3, Bungoma 2, Kisii 2, Nyamira 2, Trans Nzoia 2, Bomet 1, Homa Bay 1, Narok 1, West Pokot 1.

1,225 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 23,107 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program. 45 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 44 of them on ventilatory support while one is on supplemental oxygen.

308 patients are on supplemental oxygen and 303 of them are in the general wards. 5 patients are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

