101 Sheep Stolen From Northlands Farm Found – Police

101 belonging to the Kenyatta family have been recovered, the police have said.

Mr Masinde said they identified the animals at Mugutha police patrol base in Juja through special marks on their ears.

The farm’s security manager Patrick Masinde and Kiambu County police boss Perminus Kioi on Saturday said nine sheep were traced to a home in Juja.

“We are happy so far. Of the estimated 1,500 that were stolen, we have recovered 101 and are optimistic that the numbers will keep going up,” he said.

The police said they received word from the public about the nine sheep at the private home.

“We were called anonymously and after we arrived at the homestead, we found the animals feasting on green grass. We called the farm managers and once they arrived, they said the animals belonged to them,” said Mr Kioi, adding the home belongs to a realtor living abroad.

He, however, insisted that those tending to the animals will be brought to book.

“We are after the people who have been attending to these animals. They escaped but we know them and are after them. The owner will also be contacted. This is a global village – we have every means to have him respond to this find in his home.”

Read Also: I Learned About Northlands Invasion on Social Media – Ichungw’a

On April 13, some sheep were dropped off at the expansive Northlands farm while others were abandoned at the Dandora Police Station.

The farm was invaded on March 27 as the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance coalition party held its anti-government protests.

Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta is the chairman of the Azimio council.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu