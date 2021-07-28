1,006 Contract Covid-19 as 13 Succumb in 24 Hours

1,006 Kenyans have contracted Covid-19 in 24 hours after 5,584 samples were tested. The country’s caseload is now at 199,941.

The country’s positivity rate is now at 18.0% with the cumulative tests so far conducted now at 2,109,581.

Of the new cases, 966 are Kenyans while 40 are foreigners with 521 are females while 485 males. Consequently, the youngest is a three-week-old infant while the oldest is 93 years.

Sadly, 13 patients have succumbed to the virus bringing the death toll to 3,895.

Also, the cumulative recoveries are now at 187,824 after 261 patients recovered. 228 were from various health care facilities countrywide while 33 were from the home-based care program.

As of today, 1,386 patients are admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 3,686 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

174 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 41 of whom are on ventilatory support and 82 on supplemental oxygen. 51 patients are under observation.

Another 433 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 387 of them in general wards and 46 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

County distribution is s follows: Nairobi 391, Kiambu 121, Kilifi 87, Kajiado 56, Mombasa 46, Nakuru 42, Uasin Gishu 37, Busia 26, Murang’a 24, Machakos 18, Kericho 14, Nyandarua 13, Taita Taveta 11, Kirinyaga 10, Migori 10, Bungoma 8, Nyeri 8, Lamu 7, Siaya 7, Turkana 7, Laikipia 6,Tana River 6, Nandi 6, Garissa 6, Kitui 5, Baringo 4, Meru 4, Bomet 3, Kisii 3, Embu 3, Kwale 3, Vihiga 3, Kakamega 2, Kisumu 2, Makueni 1, Narok 1, Trans Nzoia 1, West Pokot 1, Elgeyo Marakwet 1, Homa Bay 1 and Isiolo 1.

