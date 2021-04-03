At least 100 Revellers Arrested in Kisumu For Violating Curfew Orders

At least 100 revellers are cooling their heels behind bars for violating curfew orders.

The revellers were apprehended during a raid on nightclubs along Oginga Odinga street and Makasembo, Jomo Kenyatta and Tom Mboya streets.

Also behind bars are the joint owners.

According to Nyanza region police commander Karanja Muiruri, at least 138 people were arrested and locked up at the Central police station.

The raid, an officer told a local daily on condition of anonymity, started at 9.30 pm.

Kisumu central subcounty Police Commander Joshua Ng’etich led a contingent of over twenty officers drawn from the Quick Response Team and general duty officers from Kondele and Central police station.

On Thursday, 190 people were nabbed in Nairobi for flouting Covid-19 containment measures.

Nairobi Regional Commissioner James Kianda, said some of the individuals were arrested in pubs while others had not worn their masks as required.

The rule-breakers were, however, freed on police bond pending their arraignment in court on Tuesday.

The protocols issued by the Ministry of Health include washing of hands with soap and water or using alcohol-based sanitisers, wearing of face masks and social distancing.

To curb movement in and out of the disease infected areas (Nairobi, Kajiado, Kiambu, Machakos and Nakuru), 33 roadblocks have been erected on all the major roads.

“These roadblocks will be manned day and night to ensure total compliance of non-movement into and out of the Zoned Area,” Inspector general of police Hillary Mutyambai said.

The IG said the National Police Service will conduct the operations jointly with National Government Administration Officers (NGAO), National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) and the Kenya Prisons Service.

The Commissioner-General of Prisons, Mutyambai said, has released more than 3000 officers to augment the NPS officers in ensuring that citizens go through this festive season in a secure and peaceful environment.

