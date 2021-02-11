100 MPs Allied To DP Ruto Halt Remittance Of Monthly Fees To Jubilee

More than 100 MPs belonging to the Jubilee Party will not be remitting their monthly subscription fees, National Assembly clerk Michael Sialai said.

Speaking to the Star, Sialai said the legislators allied to Deputy President William Ruto wrote to him demanding that their monies be directed to other accounts.

According to Sialai, most of the members want the Sh10,000 paid to a welfare group Kazi ni Kazi – affiliated to the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

The lawmakers, he said, are contemplating mass resignation.

“Once such application is made and duly signed, the clerk acts as directed,” he told the daily.

Earlier on in the week, Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi wrote to the clerk instructing him to reduce his monthly subscription fee from Sh10,000 to a meagre Sh50.

“I hereby Instruct that a monthly deduction of Ksh9,950 from my salary account be done In favour of Kazi ni Kazi Welfare Group, Effect 1st March 2021,” the letter read.

Kieni MP Kanini Kega claimed that “Ruto men” had decided to starve the party of money during a meeting held at the DP’s Karen residence on Monday.

The legislator who is also the chair of the Budget and Appropriations Committee in the National Assembly, told KTN that it was hypocritical of the members to remit their money to another party and still claim to belong to Jubilee.

He also noted that soon the party leadership with crack the whip on rebel members but it will have nothing to do with Ruto.

“The axe is coming and will fall on very many member of the national assembly, but let me be categorical that this action has nothing to do with the deputy president,” he said.

Kega added, “What they should know is that choices have consequences and the purge will fall on individual basis because they were not elected as a group but individually.”

