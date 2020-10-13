100 Constituencies to Lose Ksh771.06 Million In Proposed Law

A proposed change to the National Government Constituencies Development Fund (NG-CDF) Act will see 100 constituencies lose at least Ksh771 million of the funds they receive every year.

In the proposed changes, the 290 constituencies will equally share 75 percent of the annual NG-CDF allocation, with the rest distributed based on the number of wards in each constituency.

The changes contained in the National Government Development Fund (Amendment) Bill, 2019 have already been adopted by the National Assembly’s Select Committee on the NG-CDF.

“Using the annual allocation for 2020/21 of Sh41.7 billion the proposal resulted in a high of Sh156.8 million and the lowest at Sh124.2 million, creating a variance of Sh32.5 million. The effects of this is that 190 and 100 constituencies are better and worse off respectively” the select committee said in a report.

The 100 constituencies will lose between Ksh158,155 to Ksh13 million while 190 constituencies will gain between Ksh6 million and Ksh13 million.

The NG-CDF board noted that changes will result to a wide range variance of Ksh113,322,255 where Turkana West and Lamu East would receive the highest and lowest at Ksh220,675,608 and Ksh107,453,353 respectively.

“Comparing the same with the current sharing formula, the amendment would make 123 constituencies better off while 167 will be worse off,” noted the board.

The NG-CDF board wants the money shared on the basis of poverty levels, number of wards, and number of public primary schools, enrolment in public primary schools, constituency area, secondary school indicators, temporary classrooms, urban public school and level of prudence.

