10 Succumb, 426 More Test Positive for COVID-19 As Cases Hit 31,441

Health CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi has announced 426 new Coronavirus cases in the country after 5,158 samples were tested within the last 24 hours.

Speaking during the daily COVID-19 briefings, the CAS further announced 257 recoveries bringing the tally to 17,869.

Out of the new cases, 9 are foreigners while 417 are Kenyan nationals. Ideally, 239 are male while 187 are female.

A total of 195 of those discharged were from the home-based programme, while 62 were discharged from various health facilities.

On a sad note, however, 10 patients have succumbed to the deadly virus with the number of fatalities now at 516.

The youngest to have contracted the virus is a three-month-old infant while the oldest is aged 88 years.

Out of the nine deaths, three were youths aged below 30 years.

According to the CAS, the country’s positivity rate is now at 7.9%, which is a steep rise from the 2% recorded at the start of the pandemic.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu