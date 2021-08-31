10 Rescued, Body Recovered in Rubble of Collapsed Gachie Building

Rescuers have recovered a body from a rubble of a six-storey building that collapsed on Monday in Gachie, Kiambu county.

According to Kiambu police boss Ali Nuno, the body was found on Monday evening.

10 others have since been rescued but rescuers remain at the site to make sure all the construction workers are accounted for.

Nuno did, however, note that three other workers could still be trapped in the rubble.

Authorities are still looking for the owner of the building. The county government had apparently stopped the construction after it did not meet certain standards.

By yesterday, the workers were working on the sixth floor when the incident occurred.

The Monday incident comes just days after nine people died after a crane crumbled at a construction site in Hurlingham, Nairobi.

Seven of the deceased persons were Kenyans while two were Chinese nationals.

The site has since been closed as authorities probe the incident.

