10 pm Curfew Extended To January 2021 As Bars Close At 9 pm

President Uhuru Kenyatta has revised the nationwide curfew hours from 11 pm to 10 pm starting tonight (Wednesday).

The curfew will until January 3, 2021 run from 4 am to 10 pm.

Following the revision, bars and restaurants will henceforth be required to close their doors by 9 pm.

In September, the head of state extended the 4 am to 11 pm curfew by 60 days.

He also reopened bars which had halted operations since March when the pandemic first hit Kenya.

Speaking after the 6th Extraordinary Session of the National and County Governments Co-ordinating Summit, the head of state noted that in the last 38 days since the COVID-19 measures were de-escalated, the gains have been reversed.

According to the president, this was occasioned by a certain level of “Covid fatigue”.

“Public responsiveness to protocols has reduced. This has resulted to overstretching of enforcement agencies reducing their efficacy,” Kenyatta said.

But for Kenya to win the war against the invisible enemy, citizens have to exercise their civic duty and responsibility in observing the Covid-19 protocols.

“Leadership is what will reverse this escalation…If the public has backslidden from its fight against the pandemic, this is occasioned in part by the diminishing stamina on the part of our leaders. We as leaders must know the way, go the way and show the way,” he added.

