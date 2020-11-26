10 More Patients Succumb To Covid-19 In Kenya As Cases Cross 80,000 Mark

10 more patients have succumbed to the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19), raising the number of fatalities recorded in Kenya so far to 1,427.

At the same time, 780 more people have tested positive for the virus, from a sample size of 6,158 tested in the last 24 hours, bringing to 80,102 the number of confirmed positive cases in the country.

“The cumulative tests are now 861,561. From the cases, 754 are Kenyans while 26 are foreigners, ” the Ministry of Health said in a statement on Thursday.

552 more patients have also recovered from the respiratory disease, 468 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 84 have been discharged from various health facilities.

The number of recoveries recorded in the country now stands at 53,526.

Th Mutahi Kagwe-led ministry revealed that 1,232 patients are currently admitted in various hospitals countrywide, while 7,295 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

57 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 32 of whom are on ventilatory support, and 20 on supplemental oxygen.

“Another 109 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen out of whom 58 are in the general wards. 24 are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU), ” the statement reads.

The 780 new cases are distributed in counties as follows; Nairobi 273, Kiambu 93, Mombasa 86, Busia 85, Nakuru 40, Turkana 32, Uasin Gishu 20, Kilifi 16, Meru 13, Kajiado 13, Kericho 13, Kisumu 11, Nandi 10, Taita Taveta (9), Murang’a (8), Laikipia (8), Nyeri (8), Bomet (7) and Trans Nzoia (7).

Others are Kwale (4), Makueni (4), Machakos (3), Embu (3), Homa Bay (2), Elgeyo Marakwet (2), Tana River (2), Samburu (1), Baringo (1), Garissa (1), Nyamira (1), Marsabit (1), Kitui (1), Isiolo (1) and Siaya (1).

