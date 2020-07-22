10 More Patients Succumb To Covid-19 As 637 New Cases Confirmed In Kenya

The Ministry of Health has confirmed 637 new cases of the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19) after testing 4,275 samples in the last 24 hours.

This now raises the number of infections in the country to 14,805.

In a statement on Tuesday, Health Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Rashid Aman said of the new cases, 623 are Kenyans and 14 foreigners.

Of the new cases, 361 are male and 276 are female. The youngest patient is a 1-year-old child and the oldest is aged 88 years old.

The cases are spread out across the country as follows: Nairobi (342), Machakos (85) Kajiado (57), Kiambu (51), Nakuru (22), Mombasa (17), Marsabit(), Nyeri (13), Busia (10), Murang’a (9), Uasin Gishu (6), Bomet (5), Kericho (3), Kisii (3), Marsabit (2), and Narok, Vihiga, Meru, Garissa, Embu, Kakamega, Kisumu Kitui, Laikipia, Kilifi and Homabay have (1) case each.

At the same time, Aman said 499 more patients have been declared cured in the last 24 hours. Out of this 406 were in home-based care programme and 93 were in various hospitals across the country.

This now brings the number of recoveries recorded in the country to 6757.

On a sad note, 10 more patients have succumbed to Covid-19 raising the death toll to 260.

