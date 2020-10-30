10 Maranda High School Students Test Positive For Covid-19 After Targeted Testing

10 More students have tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at Siaya County-based Maranda High School.

Confirming the cases, Health Chief Officer Eunice Fwaya said the results were announced on Thursday evening.

Dr Fwaya further disclosed that the county’s emergency response team was examining students to establish who should be taken to Bondo Sub-County Hospital for isolation.

“The cases are from the first student who tested positive earlier this week,” Dr Fwaya told the Nation.

The Ministry of Health began targeted testing after the student who is said to have travelled from Mombasa County tested positive.

The 10 new cases are from 28 samples that were collected from the school and tested at the Kenya Medical Research Institute (Kemri) laboratory in Kisumu County.

So far, according to Dr Fwaya, Siaya County has recorded 184 cases.

“We currently have two patients in an isolation ward at the Bondo Hospital,” Dr Fwaya said.

Several schools have reported Covid-19 cases since schools reopened on October 12 for Grade 4 (Competency-Based Curriculum), Class 8 and Form 4 learners as the country continues to witness a surge.

Tononoka Secondary Principal Mohammed Khamis, whose school reported several cases, succumbed to the respiratory disease early this week.

