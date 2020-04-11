10 KRA Employees In Quarantine After Coming Into Contact With Coronavirus Positive Foreigners

10 staffers from the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) have been ordered to quarantine after it emerged that they had come into contact with foreigners who tested positive for Coronavirus.

In a report published by Daily Nation, the KRA staffers were working at the Mombasa Port alongside the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA).

For instance, KRA and KPA employees are two independent bodies but work closely together hence increasing the risk to contract the virus.

As of yesterday, COVID-19 cases in the country had risen to 189, with the fatalities standing at 7. Also, 22 people were reported to have recovered from the virus.

Read: 58 Year Old KPA Employee Among Coronavirus Fatalities

Among the fatalities was a 58-year-old KPA employee Ursula Buluma who reportedly died due to complications arising from the virus.

Following the death recorded at the KPA, KRA Customs Commissioner Kevin Safari advised their staff working at the Port of Mombasa to refrain from using paperwork from third parties in a bid to prevent and curb the spread of COVID-19.

Yesterday, Brenda Akinyi, daughter to the deceased KPA employee in an interview while in the Coast General Hospital isolation ward pointed a finger at the medics who attended to her mother.

Read Also: Kin Of KPA Employee Who Died Of COVID-19 Points An Accusing Finger At A Mombasa Hospital

She accused the hospital management of negligence and carelessness that led to her mother’s death.

According to Brenda, her mother had underlying medical conditions that she had dealt with for years and would have survived if well cared for by the hospital.

“We went to Mombasa hospital on a KPA ambulance, where my mother was first taken to the emergency section and put on oxygen. However, she was removed from the intensive care unit and taken for what the hospital staff told me was screening, the same day,” Brenda told Nation.

Read Also: Health Ministry Denies Having Any Knowledge Of 17 Coronavirus Positive MPs

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho during a presser last week warned private hospitals against turning away patients who exhibit COVID-19 symptoms adding that they should take charge and offer necessary aid.

Further, Joho also linked one of the confirmed COVID-19 deaths to negligence in private hospitals adding that the country would take legal action against such hospitals.

“If they need to be put on ventilators and you refuse to do so because of matters bills, because of matters such as selfish interest so that you don’t want to say you have utilized your equipment on a COVID-19 patient…” Joho said.

He added, “Be careful, we are carefully watching your steps,” and called upon the DPP to prosecute hospitals that go against the directive.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu