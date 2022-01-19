10 Kenya Power Officials Detained for Eight More Days Over Last Week’s Power Outage

Ten Kenya Power company officials have been detained for eight more day.

The suspects were arrested on Tuesday in connection with claims of sabotaging electricity supply that affected most parts for two consecutive days in the past week.

Earlier, police made a miscellaneous application before the court seeking to hold the ten for 21 days to enable them to conclude investigations.

On January 14, the DCI grilled 18 officials, among them 5 senior managers, over the collapse of four towers on the Nairobi – Kiambere high voltage power transmission line.

The 18 employees were interrogated in connection with alleged vandalism near the collapsed towers.

The senior officials were specifically targeted as they are responsible for procuring high voltage lines for the national grid.

The five officials included General Manager in charge of Network Raphael Ndolo, Engineer George Korir Kipkoech, Major (Retired) Geoffrey Kigen Kipkurui, Peter Kithusia and Anthony Gathii Charamba.

Six towers along the Olkaria-Kisumu electricity line were also vandalized in Naivasha on Tuesday, according to police. Gordon Kihalangwa, the Principal Secretary for Energy, toured the affected areas yesterday.

