10 Journalists Among 68 Kenyans Feted With Uzalendo Awards

President Uhuru Kenyatta during the 57th Madaraka Day celebrations conferred the Presidential Order of Service – Uzalendo Award – to 68 Kenyans.

In his speech, the head of state said the aforementioned individuals have helped the country steer through the Coronavirus pandemic that has claimed 64 lives, countrywide.

“To recognize and honour those Kenyans who have exhibited exemplary service, sacrifice, patriotism, heroism and high sense of civic duty in helping steer Kenya through the current Pandemic; and on behalf of an eternally grateful Nation, I have on this 1st Day of June, 2020 issued an Executive Order establishing a new National Award and State Commendation – The Presidential Order Of Service – Uzalendo Award,” presidebt Kenyatta said.

Those feted include Health director general Dr Patrick Amoth, Major General Ayub Matiiri, national Covid-19 fund chairperson Jane Karuku, Equity Bank CEO James Mwangi.

KNH chief executive Dr Evanson Kamuri, Dr Macharia Irungu, Dr Masasabi Wekesa, Dr Nduku Kilonzo, MTRH chief executive Wilson Aruasa, Prof. Matilu Mwau, Royal Media Services Managing director Wachira Waruru.

Also on the list are journalists who have tirelessly kept the nation informed.

They include; Enoch Sikolia, Purity Maseo, Asha Mwilu, Chemutai Goin, Jeff Kuria, Dr Mercy Korir, Vincent Ateya, Nasibo Kabale, among others.

Reporters and health workers have been some of the people in the frontline in the fight against the novel COVID-19.

So far, the country has reported 1,962 cases and 64 deaths. 474 patients have recovered.

