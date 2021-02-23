10 Dead, 194 Test Positive For COVID-19 In 24 Hours

Kenya has announced 194 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This was after a sample size of 3,935 was tested. The country’s caseload is now at 104,500.

The cumulative tests conducted so far are 1,271,281.

Of the new cases, the youngest is a six-year-old child while the oldest is 95. Also, 146 are Kenyans while 48 are foreigners with 108 being males and 86 females.

On a sad note, 10 patients have succumbed in the last 24 hours. The country’s death toll is now at 1,837.

Consequently, 39 have recovered bringing the tally for recoveries to 85,665. 36 were from various health facilities across the country while 3 are from the Home Based Isolation and Care.

Currently, there are 344 patients currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 1,283 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

55 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 26 of whom are on ventilator support and 23 on supplemental oxygen.

6 patients are on observation. Another 9 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with all of them in the general wards.

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi 132, Kiambu 9, Meru 7, Kisumu 6, Kilifi 6, Laikipia 5, Mombasa 4, Kajiado 4, Nakuru 3, Turkana 3, Uasin Gishu 3, Machakos 3, Kisii 2, Larnu 1, Murang’a 1, Nandi 1, Taita Taveta

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu