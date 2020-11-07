10 Covid-19 Fatalities, 1,065 Infections Reported In 24 Hours

1,065 people have tested positive for the virus, from a sample size of 7,386 tested in the last 24 hours, the ministry of health has announced.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases to 61,769. The cumulative tests are now 737,749.

From the cases 993 are Kenyans and 72 are foreigners. 661are males and 404 females.

The youngest is a three-year-old baby while the oldest 104 years.

888 patients have recovered from the disease, 824 from the home-based care program, while 64 have been discharged from various hospitals.

Total recoveries now stand at 41,019.

In a statement, the Ministry noted that there are currently 1,270 patients admitted at various health facilities across the country.

“While 5,537 are on home-based isolation and care, 59 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit, 26 of whom are on ventilators and 27 on supplemental oxygen,” the ministry said.

Another 94 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen out of whom, 80 are in general wards while 14 are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

Unfortunately, 10 other patients have succumbed to the virus. The death toll is now at 1,103.

The infections are distributed in the counties as follows: Nairobi 263, Mombasa 181, Uasin Gishu 63, and Nakuru 62.

Kisumu 47, Kajiado 38, Kilifi 36, Kericho 30, Busia 30, Baringo 26, Kakamega 25, Nyeri 21, Turkana 21, Homa Bay 20 and Trans Nzoia 18.

