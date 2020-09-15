10 Covid-19 Deaths Recorded As 96 Contract Virus

In the last 24 hours, Kenya has recorded 96 Covid-19 cases from 3,270 samples, bringing the total number of positive cases to 36,301.

Of the new cases, all are Kenyans except 4 who are foreigners. They are aged between 5 and 81 years.

Gender-wise, 70 are males while 26 are females, Health CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi said during the daily Covid-19 briefing.

She also announced 121 recoveries; 97 from the home-based care program while 24 were discharged from various hospitals.

This brings the number of recoveries to 23,364.

On the other hand, the death toll rose to 634 after 10 patients succumbed to the virus.

In the counties, the infections were spread out as follows: Nairobi (26), Kisii (10), Busia (8), Mombasa (7), Uasin Gishu (7), Kisumu (7), Machakos (6), Kericho (5), Kilifi (4), Samburu (2), Nakuru (2), Kajiado and Kiambu two cases each while Bomet, Embu and Kakamega all had one case each.

The CAS disputed claims that there could be a second wave of the deadly virus due to the high number of deaths witnessed in recent days.

“There is no second wave in the country. The day that situation will become emergence, rest assured the Cabinet Secretary will be here telling you that indeed now we are in the second wave,” Dr Mwangangi said.

“A second wave is a technical issue. Defining a second wave will require collaboration and consult with WHO for us to say Kenya is now on its second wave.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu