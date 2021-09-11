10 Arrested For Siphoning Fuel at Nairobi Godown

10 people have been arrested for allegedly siphoning fuel at a godown on Rangwe Road.

The adulterated fuel syndicate was busted with 25,000 litres of fuel in an operation led by Makadara Directorate of Criminal Investigations boss Steven Mutua.

Speaking to the Nation, Makadara police boss Timon Odingo said the officers were acting on information provided by members of the public.

The raid also led to the discovery of six vehicles, including a government-registered lorry assigned to the Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS), five generators, 97 jerrycans, four drums of diesel and seven drums of kerosene.

Read: EPRA Exposes Petrol Stations Found Selling Adulterated Fuel

“We have impounded the vehicles and the tools they were using,” said Mr Odingo.

The suspects are being detained at Industrial Area Police Station pending arraignment.

“We’re still investigating to see whether there were other people involved in the illegal trade. If there are, we will arrest them. We believe this has been going on for a long time.”

In June, the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) flagged 11 petrol stations for selling adulterated fuel.

Read Also: Fuel Prices Remain Unchanged In July 2021 Review

The petrol stations included; Zeemax energy station which is located in Marsabit, Mishemishe filling station in Meru, Shukran Filling station in Transzoia.

Others were; Be Energy Racecourse Service Station in Nairobi, Nyakawili Filling Station in Homabay, OLA Energy Kapenguria, Philip Waweru Mwangi Filling Station in Nakuru, Gen Eighteen Forty Filling in Migori, Catasteph Filling Station in Lamu, Sifa Petroleum Filling Station in Meru and Test Report- Tezo Filling Station in Kilifi.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...