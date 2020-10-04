1 Dead, Several Injured As Rival Groups Clash Ahead Of DP Ruto’s Visit In Murang’a [Video]

One person has been reported dead and several others injured after rival groups clashed on the Kenol-Murang’a road ahead of Deputy President William Ruto’s church event in the region.

Property of unknown value is also said to have been destroyed.

In videos that have surfaced online, one of the groups barricaded the Kenol-Murang’a Road paralysing transport in the area.

The youth can be seen pelting stones at each other.

Choas in Muranga ahead of DP William Ruto visit. Pro Uhuru Supporters disperse Pro Ruto supporters in Kenol. pic.twitter.com/4ksHxKXIz4 — STEPHEN LETOO (@SteveLetoo) October 4, 2020

The DP is expected at AIPCA Kenol Church where he is scheduled to attend a fundraiser.

The second in command will be hosted by the Kandara member of parliament Alice Wahome.

Speaking to the press, residents said they spotted 5 buses ferrying youth to the church event on Sunday morning.

“They were in five buses, and we have never seen them before, they came in and started lighting tires on the road,” a witness told Inooro TV.

A woman identified as Mercy Wangui who was cornered and beaten by residents confessed they had been paid Ksh1,000 to disrupt DP Ruto’s meeting.

Wangui claimed to have been one of the people transported from Thika and Kiandutu on orders to disrupt the DP’s event.

