1.3 Million Kenyans Yet To Pick Huduma Cards As Phase Two Registration About To Commence

1.3 million Kenyans are yet to pick their Huduma Namba cards despite being notified by the government of the collection process.

Government Spokesperson Cyrus Oguna has revealed that only 10 percent of Kenyans have collected their Huduma cards.

“Only 10 percent of the cards that have been sent out have been collected…which is about 200,000,” said Government Spokesman Col. Cyrus Oguna.

In February, the state called on Kenyans to shelve the tendency of last-minute rush hence asked for those who registered for Huduma Namba to respond to the SMS requiring them to indicate where they wanted to pick their cards.

“Now that we have officially launched the exercise countrywide and subsequently trained our officers who will be charged with handling and issuing the cards, what will follow is an SMS on your phone. Kindly respond to it,” Ms Spinica Makori, an Assistant County Commissioner said.

Ideally, the state had announced the second phase of Huduma Namba registration that is set to kick off early in May, which will target those who failed to register the first time.

“This is why we are saying if you missed on the first phase please don’t worry because we are launching the second phase at the end of April this year,” he said.

Going forward, a child will be issued with a Huduma Namba at birth but when they attain the age of 18 years, they will then collect their Huduma Namba cards, Government Spokesperson said.

Persons who registered for Huduma Namba are notified via a text message where one is expected to choose their pick-up point from the areas listed.

